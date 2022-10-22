City legal secretary Jalynn Miner received the city of Tracy’s Employee of the Month honors for October. City Manager Michael Rogers presented the award at the Tracy City Council’s Oct. 4 meeting.
Miner began working in the Tracy city attorney’s office in April 2004. Rogers noted that she assists a team of three attorneys and her responsibilities include legal research, drafting legal proceedings, managing court filings and citations, overseeing legal review of contracts and agreements, managing the office budget and handling other administrative tasks.
“She’s organized and efficient, and doesn’t leave the office until all the immediate legal needs are addressed, even if it means staying after hours,” Rogers said. “She creates a safe place for everyone, and treats everyone with compassion.”
