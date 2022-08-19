Editor,
The letter from Bruce Hotchkiss (Your Voice, July 15) reminded me of an old song. Goes like this: “You talk about people that you don’t know ….” He doesn’t know me.
The subject was the right to life vs. the right to own a gun, which was completely ignored by Mr. Hotchkiss. Instead he chose to write about me. Should I be honored? I said the right to life doesn’t take away the Second Amendment. Most gun laws are useless because they don’t prevent shootings any more than posted speed limits prevent drivers from speeding.
His response? “Are you saying I should die?” My desire for weapons of mass destruction. That I justify gun deaths by citing abortion. “How many people should die for me to feel like a man,” and that I am the problem. Wow.
I’ve been married 53 years, provide for my family, never been in trouble with the law, paid my taxes, never collected an unemployment check, help others when possible and donate to several charities and I’m the problem?
I’ve had two guns for over 50 years and I have the right to keep them. But the right to life exists on paper but not in reality. And it’s not your rights vs. mine. We have equal rights.
If you were born after1973, you’re alive today because your mother decided to let you live. Let me say it again. The reason you’re alive has absolutely nothing to do with your right to life and everything to do with your mother’s choice to keep you. That right belonged to your mother, not you. Tell me why I’m wrong. I could be wrong and maybe it’s just claptrap as you put it.
Disagreements are normal and healthy because we discuss different views. But attacking the individual serves no purpose. Let’s be civil.
Joe Vieira, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.