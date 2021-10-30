Laurel Lewis and Jamie Walz said their “I Do’s” in Santa Barbara, on Monday, Oct. 18.
Lewis, born and raised in Tracy, was given in marriage by her parents, Ed and Michelle Lewis. She is a West High School class of 2009 alumna and graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, with her Bachelor of Arts in 2012.
Walz graduated from San Dimas High School, located in San Dimas, in 2007. He graduated in 2011 with a Bachelor of Science from Palm Beach Atlantic University and received his Master of Science from the University of Edinburgh in 2013. His parents are Jim and Laurie Walz.
Lewis and Walz currently reside in Los Angeles, where Lewis works as a graphic designer and Walz works as a marketing supervisor.
