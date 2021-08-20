The State Assembly this week approved legislation that designates the agency that plans to build the Valley Link light-rail system over the Altamont Pass. as a Rail Transit District able to expedite construction and receive government grants and support.
The agency — The Tri-Valley— San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority — has learned that the legislation has been sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom for his signature, according to Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas, who is chairman of the rail authority.
“The legislation will enable fast and efficient advancement of the Valley Link passenger-rail project,” she said. “It will deliver an urgently needed project in late 2027 or early 2028.”
