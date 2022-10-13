A fire heavily damaged a home in the 1600 block of Linne Road Monday morning.
A news release from the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said crews were alerted just before 10 a.m. of the fire at the home on Linne Road near Tracy Boulevard.
Crews arriving to the scene found flames coming from the back and roof of the home, with the first fire engine arriving within 4 minutes of the call.
Crews were able to contain the fire in about 30 minutes and said the fire appears to have started in the attic space of the home.
The home is in the county and fire crews had to pull a hose across the railroad tracks at Linne Road from a hydrant near the Altamont Corridor Express station across the street from the fire. Train service was closed while the fire hose was across the tracks
The residents of the home were alerted by a smoke detector and were able to safely leave the house.
Crews were on scene for about 2 hours making sure the fire was completely extinguished and cleaning up the scene.
The fire damage forced the residents out of the home and were helped by the American Red Cross.
No one was reported injured in the fire and no cause was determined for the fire and it remains under investigation.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
