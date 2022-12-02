Literary family weaves biographical info into works

It wasn’t long ago — in September 2021, in fact — that former Tracyite Lenor Brawley Chapell came to Tracy to have a book-signing for her latest book, Women of a Certain Age.
But the Brawleys weren’t through. Lenor’s brother, Ernest Brawley Jr., has authored his sixth novel, Desert Places, the Amazing Story of Ruby Rose.
Ernie emailed me that Lenor had suggested he send me a note to let the folks in the town where he and the Brawley sisters spent their high school years know about the novel, which is now on sale at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Kindle.
It was in 1979 that Ernie authored his second and most-succssful novel, Selena, which had any number of scenes that sounded an awful lot like Tracy and characters who whose descriptions matched those of more than a few locals of the 1950s.
After all, Ernie grew up in Tracy in the late 1950s. His father, also Ernest Brawley, was a captain at Deuel Vocational Institution, and Ernie attended Tracy High, doing some of his first writing as a columnist for the student newspaper, Scholar & Athlete.
After Selena, Ernie’s next novel was The Rap, centered on prison life and based on his experiences as a guard at San Quentin.
He employs a prison location as well in Desert Places, the Story of Ruby Rose. The Brawley family had lived in Lancaster in the Mojave Desert before moving to Tracy in 1953 when DVI was opened.
Of his new novel, Ernie said, “I’ll give you a brief summary,” Here it is:
Every night in her dreams, redheaded Ruby Rose flees her unhappy home on the grounds of a prison in the Mojave Desert and flies over the mountains to Hollywood, where she reigns as a movie queen. Her illusions of grandeur flourish in high school where she stars in every play and is crowned Beauty Queen.
Anyway, Ruby Rose faces all kinds of problems as the years go by. “At one time, she nearly loses her leg to cancer,” Ernie wrote. Sounds to me like sister Lenor, who actually did lose a leg to cancer, the basis for her highly successful and uplifting biographical book, One Step at a Time.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
