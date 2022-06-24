More than 84 percent of the ballots cast in San Joaquin County in the June 7 primary election have been counted, with results for local legislative offices seeing little change, according to the latest statement by the county Registrar of Voters office.
The county elections office reported on Tuesday that 92,314 ballots have been counted so far, representing 23.9% of the county’s 385,040 registered voters, with another 16,602 yet to be counted.
San Joaquin County Assistant Registrar of Voters Olivia Hale noted that a projected 28% voter turnout is the lowest in county history.
“Much of that has to do with voter fatigue from the gubernatorial recall election and the nature of mid-term elections where participation is frequently lower than in general or presidential elections,” Hale said in a statement released Tuesday. Most of the votes came in by mail, with only 6,731 people voting in person on June 7.
The races for local legislative seats, where the top two vote-getters will run against each other in November, have seen some change, but not enough to indicate that the final outcome will be different from the election night results.
13th District Democratic Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua’s lead extended slightly as he now has 59.4% votes (22,731), compared to 56.75% on the day after the election. Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas, also a Democrat, has 26.7% of the vote (5,541), slightly less than 2 weeks ago when she had 27.95% of the vote. Tracy Councilman Mateo Bedolla still trails with 13.9% of the vote.
In the race for the Ninth District U.S. Representative, 10th District Democratic Congressman Josh Harder still holds the lead with 37.8% (32,964 votes) compared to 36.5% 2 weeks ago. Republican Tom Patti has 28.6% of the vote (24,990), slightly less than the week of the election when he had 28.9%.
The race for San Joaquin County District Attorney has seen little change since election night. Challenger Ron Freitas still holds the lead with 54.33% (43,537 votes) compared to incumbent Tori Verber Salazar at 45.67% (36,597 votes).
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
