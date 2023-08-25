Editor,
The City of Tracy has done very little for the families and children of Tracy’s enjoyment over the last 30 years! Tracy should be known for its family-friendly draw. Sadly, it is not because the main investment here has been for warehouses, business-wise.
Yes, they have soccer fields, baseball fields, a skate park (which was unsafe for children for the past 4-5 years because of the homeless living in the park), but these are a drop in the bucket of the taxpayers money collected over the last 30 years.
Our voting citizens and their families deserve better. They deserve the best state of the art aquatic center and other centers for our families to enjoy.
Why is Councilman Arriola against the Aquatic Park? Why are our elected officials not being proactive and using some of our tax dollars for the benefit of our families and children?
Charlene Astorga, Tracy
