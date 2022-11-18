Editor,
As a Tracy resident, I will be participating in a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the Tracy City Council Chambers. The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is the agency hosting it.
The NNSA’s Livermore Lab has a new Site-Wide Environmental Impact Statement (SWEIS). It looks at the effects of nuclear weapons programs and other operations at the Lab’s Main Site in Livermore and Site 300 in Tracy.
The SWEIS also looks at new programs that could begin in Livermore and Tracy over the next 15 years. The SWEIS proposes an increase in radioactive hydrogen emissions at the Main Site and also increases the limits for nuclear weapons-grade plutonium there. At Site 300 the issues include open-air bomb blasts and cleanup plans for the radioactive and toxic poisons in the environment from past bomb blasts.
The hearing will start with an NNSA presentation and then open for public comments. I plan to talk about the importance of our community health. I will advocate for more cleanup and fewer nuclear programs. I will also point out that the SWEIS is more than 1,000-pages and the comment period is during the holiday season. I will be asking the Lab to add 30-days to the comment period.
I invite my neighbors to join me. Each of us has a stake in the future health of our families and our community. The December 8th hearing is from 6:30 to 8pm. The Lab is planning an “open house” for 30-minutes beforehand.
The SWEIS and related information is available at: trivalleycares.org/2022/livermore-lab-releases-draft-site-wide-eis-public-comment-period-commences.
Tri-Valley CAREs is a nonprofit organization. I serve on its board. Our staff attorney will have a reader-friendly SWEIS handout at the hearing and our bilingual organizer will help our Spanish-speaking residents.
Gail Rieger, Tracy
