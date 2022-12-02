The latest environmental review for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Site 300 is up for review, and on Thursday, Dec. 8, the U.S. Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration will host a public meeting at Tracy City Hall to discuss the document.
The Site-Wide Environmental Impact Statement for Continued Operation of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory examines projects proposed for the lab, located on 821 acres in east Livermore between Vasco and Greenfield roads, and for Site 300, a 7,000-acre experimental test site along Corral Hollow Road just west of Tracy.
The mission of the lab is “stockpile stewardship,” ensuring the reliability and performance of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile as a matter of national security. Since 1952 the lab has been the home of research and development for the U.S. nuclear weapons program. For many years it was run by the University of California, and since 2007 Lawrence Livermore National Security has operated the lab.
Site 300 is where the lab has tested the non-nuclear high explosives that serve as components of nuclear weapons. In addition to stockpile stewardship, the lab is also active in researching biosecurity and climate change as matters of national security.
The last time the lab had a full environmental review was 2005, and this review will cover the handling of radioactive materials at the lab, including changes that would affect tritium gas emissions limits and the amount of plutonium that can be handled within certain buildings.
It also will cover development and removal of buildings and other facilities through 2035. The lab expects to develop 75 new projects, including 61 at the Livermore lab totaling about 2.9 million square feet, and 14 at Site 300, covering about 385,000 square feet. The lab will also decontaminate, decommission and demolish about 150 facilities.
