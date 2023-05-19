Lawrence Livermore National Security is accepting applications from nonprofits for their 2023 Community Gift Program supporting STEAM education, community service and philanthropic needs in Contra Costa, Alameda and San Joaquin counties.
LLNS, the contractor for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, established the Community Gift program in 2008 and their Board of Governors has authorized $220,000 to be awarded this year to nonprofit California educational institution, and nonprofit organization and government agencies.
All organizations interested in applying to the LLNS Community Gift Program must submit an application to LLNS by midnight on Aug. 21.
To be eligible, organizations must be sustainable, financially viable and accountable for spending and program results. Charity organizations must be registered as “current” with the State Attorney General’s Registry of Charitable Trusts.
All applicants will be notified of the outcome of their proposal by mid-November.
In 2022 the Community Gift Program received more than 30 applications for grants and awarded 29, the majority of which served children in the Tri-Valley area, Contra Costa and San Joaquin counties, with an emphasis on literacy, cultural arts and science, technology, engineering and math education.
Other grant recipients focused their charity efforts children, families, seniors and individuals in need of assistance.
For mor information about the Community Gift Program including eligibility requirements, timelines and applications visit https://www.llnsllc.com/#community.
