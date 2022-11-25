Cynthia Evans hadn’t imagined that music would become a big part of her life until just recently, but once she made that connection it was a natural fit.
There was always music in the background, Evans said, noting that she grew up listening to gospel music, and she always admired and appreciated musicians. Gradually that relationship evolved to where she’s now recording her original music and producing videos.
“Where I’m at today, really, I can only describe it as a journey that I’m on, that I’m just having so much fun.”
She launched the video of her first single, ‘U Kno I Gotchu,” 2 weeks ago under the name Cynn One on YouTube, Tik Tok, Instagram and Facebook. It’s a jazzy R&B-style song that speaks to the strength of relationships among people who care for each other.
Evans said the inspiration came from consideration of what she would say to a friend who was feeling down, or someone who had a loved one far away.
“I just at the time felt like I wanted to come up with something that could touch people and inspire them with where we are today, a kind word,” she said. “You hear that phrase a lot: ‘I got you,’ and it just kind of stuck one day.”
When she brought her concept to Stockton-based producer Ron Moton he came up with the instrumentals, and Evans was then able to put the lyrics on top of that.
“The words just flowed out. I wrote it pretty much in a day,” she said. “It’s just message to people to share that kind word.”
They then worked together to create the video for “U Kno I Gotchu.” Evans wanted the theme to honor the people who got the community through nearly 3 years of the COVID-19 pandemic, including health care workers and first-responders.
As for locations, the landmarks of Tracy, her home of 35 years, were the obvious choice. Tracy Municipal Airport is featured prominently, Skyview Aviation helped her navigate the facility, and one of the pilots liked the song enough to let Evans use his airplane to get shots for the video. There are also shots of Interstate 580 and the Altamont Pass and its wind turbines.
Then there’s the view of Tracy City Hall, with Mayor Nancy Young making an appearance. The Mayor’s contribution affirmed to Evans that she was heading in the right direction with the local Tracy theme.
“When she said yes it just kind of rolled from there. That gave me the go-ahead,” Evans said.
“I’ve enjoyed living here, that’s why I’ve been here for so long,” she said. “I’ve raised my kids here. We’re continuing to grow, and I’ve had nothing but good experiences here. I’ve developed myself here.
“It’s just an exciting place that I wanted to show people. It’s a beautiful small city.”
Though the actual workers she wanted to dedicate the song to weren’t available to be on-camera, Evans still found plenty of images representing the people she wanted to recognize.
“It’s really dedicated to those people that are there for us: the firefighters, the police officers, hospitals and nurses and doctors. They have us. They are who carries us.”
Her YouTube video of the song hit 33,000 views in the first week and was up to 77,000 views as of Wednesday.
The journey that led Evans to this point was just a matter of continuing to take steps forward in world of writing, singing, performing and recording music.
“I just happened to be with someone in the studio, who said, ‘Hey, I need a background singer.’ I said, ‘You know what? I was told I have a voice but I never really sang.’ They asked me to do a little background and that started it. That’s literally how it started.”
Opportunities for more studio work, auditions, and references from friends to other musicians and producers continued to present themselves. Evans has already got a few more songs that are ready for the final touches in the studio.
“From there I just kept doing a little bit at a time when I could work it in between my primary job and it ended up being something like this,” she said. “It’s one of those things where you keep at it and say, I’m going to see what happens.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
