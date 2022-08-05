Tracy’s BEAST Athletic Performance and Modesto’s Central Valley Roadrunners were very well represented at the latest edition of the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics, which took place in Sacramento last week .
Both teams sent a number of athletes to compete in a variety of events at the prestigious competition which took place at the Hornet Stadium of the Sacramento State University.
CVR’s Aliyah Williams proved to be the headline act in the end as the track standout took home individual bronze by coming third in the women’s 800 meters in the 17-18 age group. Williams crossed the finish line at 2:12.68 to take a spot on the podium.
Williams was also ever so close to claiming another piece of hardware as she came fourth in the women’s 400 meters race, clocking a time of 57.37.
For BEAST, the outstanding performance of the day was a team affair as the men’s 4x100 relay team in the 15-16 age group came second with a time of 42.47. The group consisted of La’Rico Tezeno, Yosef Poblano, Alejandro Muhammad, and Andrew Bishop.
From that group, there were some noteworthy individual accomplishments too. Tezeno came seventh in the men’s 110 meters hurdles with a time of 16.06. Bishop came seventh in the men’s 100 meters (11.36) and ranked 12th overall in the 200 meters (22.55).
BEAST’s Myles McFarland could almost taste a medal in the men’s 110 meters hurdles in the 15-16 age group as he came fourth with a time of 15.58. McFarland had the fastest time of the semi-final heats (15.24) but came up just short in the chase for the podium.
Wyatt Wiggins, also of BEAST, represented well with two very high finishes in the men’s 100 and 200 meters sprints in the 17-18 age group. Wiggins came fourth in the 100 with a time of 10.86 and sixth in the 200, clocking in at 22.03.
A couple of CVR ladies fought well in the women’s 17-18 age group. Taylor Snaer came 17th overall in the 200 meters with a time of 25.31 and 22nd in the 100. She qualified for the semi-final of the 100 with a time of 12.33 but did not compete for a spot in the final. Tracy High standout Ciella Seals placed 31st overall in the women’s 100 with a time of 12.59.
The pair were also a part of the Roadrunners 4 x 100 relay team that finished 11th overall in the competition. Also on the team were Diyana Hackley, Tiffany Williams. They recorded a time of 47.88.
Rounding off the list of local accomplishments were a couple of West High hurdlers representing BEAST. State standout in the 110 hurdles event, Cameron Williams, finished ninth overall in the men’s 15-16 400 meters hurdles race. He recorded a personal best time of 59.19.
Timothy Miles qualified for the finals of the 400 meters hurdles event in the 17-18 age group and came eighth with a time of 58.93.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
