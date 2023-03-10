When Gabriela Rodriguez Machuca and Johnny Machuca bought a small downtown commercial parcel on Ninth Street their business plan was simple but innovative.
They would take a successful food truck business and then give themselves a place where they could park that truck, set up a few tables on a patio, and create a hybrid dining option for downtown: They serve burgers and fries to go just like they would at any event where they bring Machuca’s Kitchen, their mobile operation, and they give customers the option of dining on site, just like they did when they operated Johnny’s Diner. They also maintain the flexibility to do catering and serve food at events around town or out of town.
Now it turns out that the city’s rules that apply to food trucks will put them in violation of the Tracy Municipal Code by the end of next week, with no recourse short of shutting down their Ninth Street operation, that would bring them into compliance.
“We got this place knowing it would be sort of an uphill battle. I just didn’t know how big of an uphill battle,” Gabriela said. “I thought they’d be a little more welcoming. We were an established business and I don’t think we’re taking away from anyone. We actually think we’re adding to the downtown.”
Things started to get complicated when the deadline for the city permit that allowed them to operate on their Ninth Street site approached expiration. While they can operate around town in industrial areas where mobile food vendors provide a lunch option for workers, the city’s rules don’t allow them to operate long-term in other areas, even if it’s on their own property in an area with plenty of restaurants surrounding them.
“Inside of city limits they’re very strict, and that’s how back in 2017 when they made a change, they made changes to help light industrial and commercial areas, so they could go out to Amazon and Morgan Territory,” Gabriela said.
“That’s all great, but now things have changed, especially after COVID. A lot of businesses pivoted. Just the dynamics of everything kind of changed. We were a brick and mortar and we loved the idea of spending time with customers and one-on-one and all that.”
They’ve been in business since 2011, first in the Tracy Outlets on Pesacadero Avenue in what is now Northgate Village, then at 11th and E Streets, then on Tracy Boulevard in the McKinley Village shopping center. When COVID-19 led to restrictions on indoor dining they switched to a mobile operation. They’ve been successful, but they wanted to have a place where they didn’t have to constantly be on the move.
“The food truck life is different because it’s fast-paced. You’re always looking for a spot or an event to do. Some are free. Some charge a lot of money. It’s a hard balance,” Gabriela said. “We were looking for something to meld both worlds together, bring them both together. So the food truck is our commercial kitchen and this patio area is kind of like our brick and mortar without a roof.”
In order to continue operating on the Ninth Street site they need for the Tracy City Council to change the rules for food trucks, just like they changed the rules for downtown eateries during the COVID-19 pandemic. In that case, because restaurants were not allowed to have patrons indoors, they set up outdoor dining patios on spots along 10th Street and Central Avenue that ordinarily would have been used for parking.
The city also changed the rules for temporary use permits in 2020. That’s what a mobile food vendor needs to set up in a particular place in town outside of an industrial area. Prior to the rule change in July 2020 a temporary use permit would be good for 30 days. The Tracy City Council agreed to extend that to 180 days in response to COVID-19 restrictions.
That’s the type of permit that Machuca’s Kitchen operates under now. They bought the Ninth Street parcel in June 2022 and put in the patio, applied for the temporary use permit in July, and were issued the permit in September.
Now the temporary use permit that allowed them to operate the mobile kitchen on their property is set to expire on March 14. It’s a non-renewable permit, Gabriela learned, and they would have to apply for a new permit for a different location if they want to continue that type of operation.
Gabriela knew this date was looming last year when she approached the Tracy City Council on Oct. 18, 2022, about a month after the city approved the temporary use permit for their present operation.
If they can get a new temporary use permit it now would be good for only 30 days, just like pre-COVID. City Public Information Officer Carissa Lucas said that the city’s COVID-related emergency ordinances were in effect only as long as county and state emergency declarations were in place, and those terminated on Feb. 28.
“These actions mark the end of our local COVID-19 emergency here in the City of Tracy and render the city’s related urgency ordinance ineffective,” Lucas said.
As of March 1 the rules for temporary use permits revert back to the pre-COVID 30-day duration. In order to continue operating after that they must apply for a new 30-day permit and pay the $93 fee again.
Gabriela told the Tracy City Council in October that a change in the rules would benefit not just Machuca’s Kitchen, but other similar businesses that managed to find success when COVID imposed restrictions on restaurant operations.
“Some mobile food businesses have aspirations of opening a brick and mortar, so (a rule change) could potentially be a way to fill some vacant spots throughout the city,” she told the council.
She got a positive response from the council, with then-Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas noting that new rules for food trucks were considered in 2017 but there was no followup. Mayor Nancy Young said she would sponsor the initiative.
Four months later, with expiration of the Machuca’s Kitchen permit only a month away from expiration, Gabriela approached the council again on Feb. 21, requesting an extension so that city staff would have time to draw up the new rules for council consideration while allowing her business and other food trucks to keep operating.
She came back at the council’s special meeting of Feb. 28, this time with customers and supporters joining her in urging the council to work toward a solution that could keep the Ninth Street location open.
Young again asked city staff to follow up with an agenda item, this time with Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis supporting the initiative. Assistant City Manager Midori Lichtwardt, who is acting city manager while City Manager Michael Rogers is on medical leave, said she expects to have new rules ready for planning commission review by April, and the council should be able to take action in May.
Regardless of what the city does, Machuca’s Kitchen will still be a familiar site around town. Gabriela said their truck often goes out to Morgan Territory Brewing on MacArthur Drive, visits wineries and farmers markets and is often invited to car shows.
“Here in Tracy we’ve been invited to block parties, and the (Tracy City Center Association) group has invited us to Taps on Tenth and the wine strolls and all of the events here, so for the past year-and-a-half we’ve done just about every event TCCA has done that has had food trucks.”
Those events are all good for business, but they’re also fast-paced, giving them little time to interact with customers like they would at a home site.
“We want to provide a service and good food, but we also like the one-on-one with customers.”
