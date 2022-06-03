Tuesday’s election will include a chance for Tracy voters to chose among three candidates running for the California State Assembly.
In his first re-election campaign after he was first elected in 2020, 13th Assembly District incumbent Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) has two challengers, both from the Tracy City Council.
Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas will complete her second 4-year term on the Tracy City Council at the end of the year and is ineligible to run for re-election to that office, and Councilman Mateo Bedolla, who was elected to the City Council in 2020, his first elected office, is also making a run for the state office. Both are running as Democrats.
The top two candidates in Tuesday’s polling will run against each other in the general election on Nov. 8. The 13th District covers the western part of San Joaquin County, including Tracy, Mountain House and Stockton. Redistricting following the 2020 census takes the northernmost part of the district away, but most of the urban areas that have made up the district remain.
Villapudua said that he conquered a steep learning curve in the middle of a pandemic when he arrived in Sacramento in early 2021. He quickly adjusted to the relentless schedule of committee meetings, caucuses and the hands-on work of negotiating and writing legislation.
Among his successes, he highlights the 2021 budget bill, SB 129. Of the $5.2 billion the bill earmarked for the California State University system, Villapudua worked to get $55 million of that directed to the Stockton campus of CSU Stanislaus to replace the campus’s Acacia Building, with part of that money also directed to expand enrollment at the campus.
“It’s not just the CSU for Stockton, it’s the CSU for San Joaquin County – that is to have more access, more classes, so folks don’t have to drive so far,” he said. He said discussions to bring a CSU to Stockton have been ongoing, but he saw that quicker solutions were available.
“My approach was, I’m not trying to bring in anything new. I’m trying to figure out, how can I expand to bring in more classes to have better access?”
Villapudua sees education as a core issue regarding the establishment of a business-friendly climate in San Joaquin County. In addition to higher education he cites vocational education as a top goal, be it for young people entering the workforce for the first time or for people re-entering the workforce after being homeless or incarcerated.
He said that the county is a destination for businesses now. To respect the Central Valley’s status as an economic destination the state’s priorities should also include affordable housing for recent college graduates and skilled tradespeople.
“The generation of folks that we need to protect, and those are the kids that are in college that cannot afford a home, and when they get done they’re still trying to figure out how to pay their student loans, and on top of that how do they afford housing?
“We need to bring in smart housing, affordable housing, for that generation of folks. Not tomorrow. Now. We need to figure it out because that’s what’s going to be key. And that’s going to be key just for housing, but for local businesses that are still struggling and we’ve got to make sure we’re protecting them too.”
Vargas said that expiration of her second council term didn’t influence her decision to run for Assembly, but she was influenced by supporters who believe her leadership style would be effective at the state level.
“The more we discussed it the more I thought about the greater impact I could make on some of my projects that I started while serving on the Tracy City Council,” Vargas said. “Valley Link, expanding Community Choice Aggregation opportunities for more communities, like I have done with East Bay Clean Energy, to enable customers options to buy cleaner energy through sources other than PG&E, and preserving open space are all items I can impact even further at the State.”
Vargas added that her work on local issues, including development of Legacy Fields, support for law enforcement, drafting a variety of specific plans for city infrastructure and amenities, and fine-tuning the city’s budget to keep the city solvent for years to come serve as examples of how she could be effective in Sacramento.
One of her primary projects while on the council has been to serve on the Tri-Valley/San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, developer of the Valley Link commuter rail project between Lathrop and the Dublin-Pleasanton BART station. She would no longer have the role once she leaves the city council.
“However there would be no change to my commitment to see the project to completion. Is not a secret that I have a passion for this project and I believe in this project as a way to improve the quality of life for commuters from San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties spending hours in traffic commuting to and from work on a daily basis,” she said.
“I firmly believe, that I can advocate to a larger audience at the State level, which could help with securing funding at the state and federal levels!”
Bedolla said that the same public sentiment that got him elected to the Tracy City Council in 2020 encouraged him to seek a role as a state legislator. He said that he’s confident that his time on the council has given him the opportunity to be a leader on city issues.
He cites his additional experience as a staff member for Congressman Jerry McNerney for three years, as well as his profession as a construction manager and carpenter. His aim is to keep his campaign free of special interest donations or influence.
“My priority will always be improving the quality of life for all, especially the underrepresented: This should be the motivation for all elected representatives, but that has clearly not been the case. The people deserve much better than what we’ve been given,” he said.
He added that above all he strives to stay away from politics as usual.
“Myself, I pride myself on coming from a humble upbringing, whether it’s my profession or my education, it makes me a good fit for policy making, because I’m truly a blue-collar candidate and would be a blue collar representative, whereas I would say both of my opponents are part of a political dynasty, and that’s really gotten us nowhere and does not do anything good for the Valley.”
