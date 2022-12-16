A local business hopes to get some major television exposure in The Food Network’s new show, “Tailgate Takedown.”
Jerrod “Chef Jay” Lakey, owner of Jay’s Gourmet of Tracy, got the invitation to be part of the segment where the show’s hosts, The Food Network’s Sunny Anderson and Vince Wilfork of New England Patriots fame, visit Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for the Sept. 18 game where the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Las Vegas Raiders.
The hosts and a panel of judges visit tailgate chefs – one representing fans of the home team, the other representing the visitors -- before the game, sample their food and declare a winner.
The new series debuts on Jan. 4, and while details about the show and the featured chef are embargoed, Jay’s wife, Stella Lakey, confirmed that Jay’s Gourmet had been selected as the alternate in case the featured chef had to cancel at the last minute.
They still got an all-expense-paid trip to Kansas City, including tickets for the game and plenty of Raiders gear to represent their team. Stella said that it’s a case of one opportunity leading to another after this summer when Jay’s Gourmet was selected as the tailgate caterer for Raider Dad, which brings underprivileged youth to Raider games. Jay’s Gourmet provides tailgate fare for the non-profit at Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
It provided enough exposure to put the local caterer on The Food Network’s radar.
“The Food Network found and located us. We never applied,” Stella said. “They said they found us on social media and started following us. They then reached out to our non-profit founder of Raider Dad and asked to contact us for their upcoming competition show.”
While Jay’s Gourmet isn’t the featured chef, the folks from the local business are likely to appear on the show as fans of the chef that was featured, also a big Raiders fan, competing against a popular Kansas City-based chef.
“Needless to say, this all-expense paid trip to KC by the Food Network has opened more doors for Jay’s Gourmet,” Stella said. “We’ve met some lifelong friends from this experience. Not to mention, the casting agency absolutely loved Jay and says they have some upcoming competition shows they would like him to apply for as they feel he’s a good fit for them.”
