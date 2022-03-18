A park next door to one of the city’s most prominent charities might seem like the logical place for unsheltered homeless people to set up an encampment.
But for the board of directors of Tracy Interfaith Ministries, that widespread assumption is a source of frustration for the local food bank. Carrie Grover, director of Tracy Interfaith Ministries, said the charity has watched in dismay as the park where the charity is located has turned into a tent city.
“A reason why it ended up that way is because of the access to services,” Grover said. “It’s city property, and they chose that location because it is convenient, but we did not encourage it nor do we control it.”
The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling in 2018 that effectively made it illegal for a government jurisdiction to punish people for sleeping in city parks, if that city doesn’t offer shelter for the homeless.
Tracy soon saw people setting up tents in city parks. Eventually most migrated to El Pescadero Park.
“It’s grown. In 2019 before the pandemic started there were two tents out there. Now there are 112, I’m told,” said Amy Scudder, assistant director at Tracy Interfaith Ministries.
The park sits at the north end of Parker Avenue, just north of Grant Line Road. Tracy Interfaith Ministries leases part of the park for its building, where volunteers prepare food donations, clothing and household items, and then distribute those donations to the charity’s clients.
Grover said that as more people pitch tents in the park, she hears more and more people -- mostly on social media sites where people express frustration over homeless encampments in town – who believe that Tracy Interfaith Ministries is a homeless service center that has invited people to set up tents in the park next door.
Melinda Ramirez, a board member with the San Joaquin County Continuum of Care, which works to direct federal money to help homeless people, shares in Tracy Interfaith Ministries’ frustration.
“That’s really unfair for people to say that,” she said, pointing out that many factors have led to this becoming a large encampment, according to conversations she’s had with people at the park during her time working with Tracy Community Connections Center and the Salvation Army.
While the close proximity of a busy charity could be a factor, the park is just off Grant Line Road, one of the main thoroughfares through town, and is a central location in Tracy.
“It’s a huge park and it’s nearby to buses and food. That’s what they tell me,” she said. “Once they get people in there and they don’t get kicked out more come.”
Grover affirmed that once people are in the park, Tracy Interfaith Ministries won’t turn them away if they seek the services the charity offers. The charity offers groceries, but doesn’t serve hot meals or distribute prepared meals.
“We provide services to all low-income people in Tracy. We are not specifically serving homeless people. Of course, we serve the homeless population, but that is not our entire reach,” she said. “The homeless population that’s living here maybe represents 10% of who we serve. The other 90% are families who have homes, have jobs and are considered low-income.”
Grover noted that the charity served 1,600 clients in February, including 165 homeless people who came mostly from the encampment next door. Everyone who signs up for groceries from the charity gets a box of food intended to last for nearly a week.
Grover added that the growth of the encampment has caused other problems for the charity, such as discouraging volunteers, mostly older retired folks, from coming to the site.
“We’ve had many volunteers who used to work here who will not come back because they don’t feel safe coming in from leaving their car here, and being close to encampment,” she said.
“I don’t think anybody’s been harassed. They’re just fearful and uncomfortable.”
Another problem is one that has plagued the charity ever since it was located on Holly Drive just north of Grant Line Road, prior to moving to El Pescadero Park in 2008: People who want to donate their old furniture, clothing and household items just leave it in front of the charity, and now in front of the encampment, and then drive off.
“People with the best intentions will come and bring stuff to the people that live here in the park, and it just creates, for the most part, more of a mess,” Grover said. “I’ve literally seen people drop off a dining room table, a refrigerator, TVs.”
Those are the items that have prompted the Tracy Public Works Department to visit the park twice each week to pick up piles of junk.
“They bring a dump truck and a front loader and code enforcement officers. They make more than one trip to the dump, with a big dump truck. The residents are supposed to put the stuff out that they don’t want.”
As the encampment has grown the city of Tracy has also worked toward establishing a homeless shelter in town, which would enable the city to clear the tents out of the park. The next step is for the city council to award a construction contract for a shelter on Arbor Avenue sometime this spring, with construction possibly starting in the summer and occupancy in the fall.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.