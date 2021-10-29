Two Tracy golfers finished their season competing at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 girls golf tournament on Monday at Rancho Murieta Country Club in Rancho Murieta.
Junior Emerson Frerichs finished 12 strokes shy of the cutoff to make the SJS Masters tournament next week at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton. She shot 103 on the par 72 course, placing 46th out of 78 golfers. Her teammate, sophomore Lauren Hoock, shot 121 on Monday. Monday’s individual champion was Amelia Garbaldi of Lodi High, with a one-under-par score of 71
SJS Division 1 sends its top six teams to the Masters tournament. They will include division champion Granite Bay, with a team score of 376, Pleasant Grove (388), Lodi (430), Oak Ridge (455), Whitney (467) and Rocklin (473). Division 1 also sends its top six golfers not on that team based on their scores, with the highest score among them a 91.
SJD Division 4
The Mountain House High girls golf team finished in third place at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 championship meet on Monday at Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton. The Mustangs finished with a team score of 561, 18 strokes shy of second place. The team will not advance any of its players to the SJS Masters tournament.
Team leaders for the Mustangs included freshman Iryana Frahm and sophomore Evelyn Holtz, both shooting 105. Junior Taylor Evert shot 112, senior Aryssa Leus shot 116, senior Kailie Boswell scored 123 and sophomore Sofia Thrower scored 131.
SJS Division 3
The Kimball High girls golf team finished its season at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 tournament, held Monday at Paradise Valley Golf Course in Fairfield. The Jaguars did not post a team score as one of the players was disqualified.
Kimball’s top golfers for the tournament included senior Lovi Vakalahi with a 93 and junior Mari Tsirelas with a 99.
