This fire season Tracy area firefighters got the call to travel north to keep a series of lightning-sparked fires in check.
For the past 2 weeks a crew and engine from South San Joaquin County Fire Authority has been stationed in Orleans along the Klamath River and State Route 96 in the northeastern corner of Humboldt County. That area is part of the Six Rivers National Forest Lightning Complex and Redwood Lightning Complex, which are a series of fires in the Siskyou Mountains and Salmon Mountains.
South County Battalion Chief Mark Richardson described the work he and his crew of four firefighters have been occupied with at the Pearch Fire just northeast of Orleans. Their job isn’t so much front-line firefighting as fire prevention, should the flames from the Pearch Fire threaten homes and businesses in the small unincorporated community.
“We’re kind of like the backup to the backup plan when you’re doing that, because you’re hoping to keep it away to start with,” Richardson said.
The first fires in the SRF Lightning Complex and Redwood Lightning Complex started on Aug. 15 when more than 150 lightning strikes hit the Six Rivers National Forest and Redwood National and State Parks, according to the inciweb.com, a multi-agency information system, which confirmed that 27 separate fires were sparked by lightning in an area covering about 1 million acres.
As of Wednesday, 19 fires within the complex were still burning, for a total burn area of just over 17,800 acres. The Pearch Fire is the largest, covering 5,130 acres, with 8% containment at the southern end of the fire closest to Orleans. The Pearch Fire is mostly in the mountains between the Klamath River and the Siskiyou County line.
Richardson said that there is still plenty for his crew to do.
“The early part of an incident they do a triage and see which houses are safe to protect because they have good clearance. They’ve cleared their brush, the weeds aren’t tall,” he said.
“When you’ve got time, the houses that didn’t look good, we’ve got time and equipment, we’ll go in and clear their brush and make sure there’s no dry grass up against the base of the house. Basically do the improvements the homeowners should but can’t always do.”
“For houses that have really poor access and egress for fire engines we pre-deploy hoses so the hoses are on the ground and there’s a water supply there. With sprinkler systems and pumps, they’ll turn on the sprinklers to keep the vegetation around their house from catching on fire,” he added. “Fire agencies will start those sprinklers up to try to keep their vegetation from catching on fire if we start getting ember showers.”
He added that the Type 1 engine his crew brought north is designed for activities along the main roads, and property along State Route 96 has been protected.
“The only time we were fighting fires we were the only resources on night shift,” he said, noting that the South County crew was the first on the scene at a fire that had just started along a main road about 8 miles south of Orleans about mid-week last week.
“The local volunteer fire department had a water tender on scene. He reported the actual location. We responded from fire camp. The initial response for that would be (National) Forest Service, and the area where it was was actually Cal Fire jurisdiction. Because we have resources nearby and there are agreements in place we’ll handle some initial attacks.”
This week they will have completed their 14-day commitment. For most of that time the local crew has been among about 1,600 firefighters that settle into a daily routine of trying to predict where the biggest threats are most likely to come from.
Strike team leaders and captains go into a daily briefing at 7 a.m., right after breakfast, to get their assignments for the day, and then go back to brief their own crews before they get to work.
“As we’ve been here a while and done the prep work, days like today it’s just being ready,” Richardson said. “We go out first thing in the morning and make sure nothing’s been stolen. There’s gas cans and pumps and gear for the fire line. Go out and make sure everything is operating.”
Richardson added that the incident management team handles these types of situation every year.
“It’s kind of part of the landscape, and the whole idea is we want to protect property. The fires, especially lightning fires, most of them start in the mountains and then they back down and they don’t burn with the kind of intensity like the Camp Fire or the Dixie Fire, where it’s going through a dry stressed forest and driven by wind,” he said, noting that the north part of the state is humid and green compared to the Sierra Nevada.
“The fires start at the top of the hill and back down so they don’t gain a lot of intensity, so it’s thinned out some of that undergrowth, thins out the weak and dying trees, and it makes the forest healthier, and that’s the theory they have espoused since fighting fire in the forest.”
