Jeff Thomas of Mountain House was recently awarded his Bachelor of Science degree in public health - health administration, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill. He was one of more than 1,100 students to receive their degrees from Northern Illinois University in December.
Northern Illinois University is a student-centered, nationally recognized public research university. NIU offers more than 100 courses of study while serving a student body of about 19,000.
