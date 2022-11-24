Nearly all of the ballots have been counted for San Joaquin County from the Nov. 8 election, and the results for local races remain mostly unchanged from the day after the election 2 weeks ago, when less than half of the ballots had been counted.
The county elections office has reported that 174,344 ballots had been counted as of Tuesday, representing 45.2% of the 385,679 registered voters in San Joaquin County. Registrar of Voters Olivia Hale reported that only about 3,700 ballots are left to count. Only 20.5% of the county’s voters had been accounted for on Nov. 9, the day after the election.
Tracy Mayor Nancy Young now has 43.95% of the vote (9,363) and her closest challenger, Councilwoman Eleassia Davis, gained only about half of a percentage point over the past 2 weeks for 32.45% (6,914).
Young expressed confidence the day after the election that she would retain her role as mayor. On Tuesday Davis posted a statement on Facebook declaring that she has accepted the outcome of the election. Both Davis and Councilman Mateo Bedolla, who also ran for mayor and gained 23.6% of the vote (5,029), have 2 years left to serve on their city council terms.
Incumbent Tracy Councilman Dan Arriola maintained his lead among seven candidates seeking two seats with 22.92% of the vote (8,812), and challenger Dan Evans continues to hold the advantage for the second seat with 17.55% (6,749).
Tracy Unified School District Trustee Steve Abercrombie maintains the lead among eight candidates vying for four seats on the school board with 15.76% (12,404). The three challengers who looked to win the open seats on the school board remain unchanged, but their positions have shifted. Olinga Yarber-Alexander started in fourth place and moved to second place with 13.52% (10,646), Jeremy Silcox was in second place on Nov. 9, dropped to fourth place and now is in third place with 13.3% (10.472), and R.G. Fagin was in third place and now is in fourth place with 13.22% (10,405).
In the race for two seats on the Mountain House Community Services Board of Directors, challenger Matt Disko is the front-runner with 23.26% (1,863) and incumbent Manuel Moreno is in second with 21.73% (1,741).
All incumbents were re-elected to the Lammersville Unified School District Board of Trustees. Vanitha Daniel received 43.15% of the vote (3,390) and Colin Nelson Clements received 37.75 (2,966). Trustee Lisa Boulais was re-elected to a 2-year term with 55.09% (2,636).
All three incumbents for the Tracy Rural County Fire Protection District were re-elected, John Vieira with 26.72% (3,258), Peter Reece with 26.54% (3,236) and Craig Miller with 22.45% (2,737).
Tracy’s Measure B won by a wide margin: 71.81% (15,560) to 28.19% (6,107). The measure changes the city’s business license tax measure to give small businesses a break with a basic flat tax, and tax big businesses based on a percentage of their revenue.
Democratic Congressman Josh Harder won the Ninth Congressional District seat with 54.9% of the vote (93,119), compared to 45.1% (76.591) for Republican Tom Patti, a San Joaquin County Supervisor, though Patti did gain a little, about 1½%, in the late mail-in voting.
Incumbent 13th State Assembly District incumbent Carlos Villapudua wins back his seat with 60.7% of the vote (50,330), and Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas claimed 39.3% (32,545). Both are Democrats.
In the governor’s race, San Joaquin County voters favored Republican challenger Brian Dahle over Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom, with Dahle gaining 51.76% of the vote (89,223) in the county over 48.24% (83,169). Newsom won statewide with 59.4% (6,323,860) over 40.6% for Dahle (4,329,270).
Tracy Mayor, elect one (45.2% reporting)
Nancy D. Young (I) 9,363 43.95%
Eleassia Davis 6,914 32.45%
Mateo Bedolla 5,029 23.60%
Tracy City Council, elect two (45.2% reporting)
Dan Arriola (I) 8,812 22.92%
Dan Evans 6,749 17.55%
Amrik Wander 6,056 15.75%
Alice English 5,957 15.49%
Wes Huffman 3,714 9.66%
Ameni Alexander 3,639 9.46%
William Muetzenberg 3,521 9.16%
Tracy Unified School District, elect four (45.2% reporting)
Stephen Abercrombie (I) 12,404 15.76%
Olinga Yarber-Alexander 10,646 13.52%
Jeremy Silcox 10,472 13.30%
R.G. Fagin 10,405 13.22%
Navi Kahlon 9,919 12.60%
Brandi Hoffert 8,995 11.43%
Carrie Grover 8,880 11.28%
Anthony Villalobos 7,007 8.90%
Mountain House Community Services District, elect two (45.2% reporting)
Matt Disko 1,863 23.26%
Manuel "Manny" Moreno (I) 1,741 21.73%
Suresh Vuyyuru 1,299 16.22%
Ronna Green 1,198 14.95%
Asif Mohammed 1,136 14.18%
Umar J Sear 774 9.66%
Lammersville Joint Unified School District, elect two (45.2% reporting)
Vanitha Daniel (I) 3,390 43.15%
Colin Nelson Clements (I) 2,966 37.75%
Arjun Juturu 1,500 19.09%
Lammersville Joint Unified School District, Short Term, elect one (45.2% reporting)
Lisa Boulais (I) 2,636 55.09%
Jasjeet Kaur 1,736 36.31%
Harmeet Gill 409 8.55%
Tracy Rural County Fire Protection District, elect three (45.2% reporting)
John Vieira (I) 3,258 26.72%
Peter Reece (I) 3,236 26.54%
Craig Miller (I) 2,737 22.45%
Brian Jackman 1,297 10.64%
Peter L Sawin 1,048 8.59%
John Muniz 618 5.07%
U. S. Representative in Congress, District 9 (393/393 precincts reporting)
Josh Harder, Democratic 93,119 54.9%
Tom Patti, Republican 76,591 45.1%
State Assembly, District 13 (211/211 precincts reporting)
Carlos Villapudua, Democratic (I) 50,330 60.7%
Veronica Andrea Vargas, Democratic 32,545 39.3%
Measure B Yes No
15,560 (71.81%) 6,107 (28.19%)
