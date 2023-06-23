The livestock judging at the 2023 San Joaquin AgFest included top honors for local youths, with Tracy area entries taking a large share of the Market Swine awards.
The top award in the judging went to Amandataylor Morelos of Vernalis, representing Lockeford Grange. She entered three hogs and won five awards, including Supreme Champion Market Swine for her Hampshire hog, which also won Champion 4-H Hampshire. Her two other entries, a dark crossbreed and a Yorkshire, also won Grand Champion and Champion 4H Market Swine, and she won the Dave Luis Memorial Barrow Derby Best of Show award.
Amandataylor, who will be a freshman at Tracy High in the fall, said the results represent a big step forward after 5 years of showing livestock.
“Last year I did get champion 4H, but it means a lot to win Supreme overall, because that’s a huge goal that I’ve had since I was little,” she said.
“The most important thing in raising a champion hog is to put in the time day and night, even if you have a busy schedule like I do with sports and stuff. You always have to find the time for the feeding schedule and to walk them.”
Also winning top award were sisters Mariah and Hayley Bogetti of Tracy, representing Tracy High FFA.
Mariah, who just graduated from Tracy High, said her award of Reserve Supreme Champion Market Swine for her dark crossbreed hog, the next to top award for the competition, represents a goal she has had since she started showing livestock as a fourth-grader.
“This year’s experience, I learned a lot. It was my last year and I wanted to push really hard. I never won a belt buckle ever since I’ve been showing so I really wanted to push as hard as I can to try reaching my goal,” she said.
That hog, Baby Girl, also won Champion FFA Dark Crossbreed. Her other entry, Pinky, won Overall Champion FFA Market Swine and Champion FFA Light Crossbreed.
Mariah has one more year before she ages out of the competition, but expects to stay active by working with younger competitors.
“I’m able to teach little kids how to do this too,” she said. “From all of the information and skills that I’ve gained over the years I want to give it to other kids so they can do well.”
Her sister Hayley brought home awards for her two entries, a Champion FFA Hampshire and a Reserve Champion FFA Yorkshire.
“It takes a lot of work and time that you put in, and it shows,” Hayley said. “The more you go out there the more the pig will work with you.”
“It’s like before school, after school, before you go to bed. It’s almost like your full day. You have to learn how to manage school and extracurricular activities like sports and showing swine.”
