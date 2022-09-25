The Jaques family has been growing processing tomatoes for the past 30 years, and this year is no exception.
Although a number of local farmers have switched to almonds and other tree crops as demand by processors has declined and costs of growing tomatoes has increased, the Jaques Brothers Farms around-the-clock harvesting operation is in full swing northeast of Tracy and is nearing the harvest’s half-way point.
Despite a continuing drought and the recent scorching weather, the quality and quantity of the tomatoes being harvested on the Jaques farm are rated at top levels.
And as the shortage of tomato paste for pasta, pizza and other tomato-rich foods has become a major story on television screens and newspaper pages, this year’s record price of $105 per ton to growers is a welcome part of the demand-and-supply equation for growers.
“Every year, we take a close look at the farming situation to decide how much of what crops to plant,” said Anthony Jaques Sr. “This year looks as though we’ve hit it right.”
Two generations of the Jaques family are overseeing the tomato harvest. The elders are Anthony Jaques and his brother, Mario Jaques. The younger members are Anthony’s son, Anthony Jr., and his cousin, Chandler Jaques, son of Mario.
The 750 acres of tomatoes are grown in 80-inch beds with irrigation strips buried 12 inches below the surface. The harvest runs seven days a week on two shifts, one crew starting at 6 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m. with a long pause in between.
The transplanted tomatoes come in 10 varieties of round and pear-shaped varieties to provide a crop with sufficient solids inside to satisfy food processors and adequately strong skin on the outside to hold the tomatoes together during harvesting and transporting in bins some 50 miles to the Morning Star processing plant in Volta near Los Banos.
In addition to tomatoes, the 2,000-acre Jaques Bros. Farm grows alfalfa hay, which is tied in ‘big bales” weighing close to 1,200 pounds; wheat for grain; safflower; and carrots for Grimmway Farms in the Los Banos area.
There may be a nationwide shortage of tomato paste to supply pizza, spaghetti and other tomato-rich foods, but the Jaques Family is busy harvesting tomatoes that will help fill that need.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.