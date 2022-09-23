Tracy Earth Project, a local nonprofit that advocates for environmental best practices in our community, will celebrate Clean Air Day on Oct. 8 with a tree-planting and community garden build.
The group will gather at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Park, and is recruiting volunteers to help plant 46 trees around town to increase the tree canopy in Tracy, which will help clean the air of pollutants and carbon dioxide as well as provide more shade for the hot weather that is sure to continue over the coming years.
Tracy Earth Project is also looking for volunteers to help build a community garden near the corner of West and Fourth streets for the residents of the Tracy Homes public housing neighborhood. This will allow these residents to grow their own food, reducing their expenses while building the soil.
Tracy residents can volunteer or sponsor a tree for a loved one or business at Tracy Earth Project’s website. Kids and adults can also pledge to help keep our air clean at the California Clean Air Day website. Through simple acts like riding a bike or walking, instead of driving to close destinations, everyone can help us keep our air clean while mitigating climate change.
Tracy Earth Project seeks to advocate for environmental best practices by encouraging the City of Tracy to improve policies and follow the Sustainability Action Plan, developed in 2008 but which is yet to be fully implemented. Tracy Earth Project also hosts annual Earth Day events in April and runs the Tracy Bike Life Youth Project, which brings bicycle maintenance and repair skills to kids in the community.
For details on Clean Air Day activities or to volunteer go to: tracyearthproject.com, www.cleanairday.org/pledge/individual/TracyEarthProject, www.cleanairday.org/pledge/kids/TracyEarthProject or tracyearthproject.com/trips-for-kids/
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.