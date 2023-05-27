Tracy area water users, including farmers, Mountain House and industrial firms, have lost a stalwart defender of their access to adequate supplies of water with the death of Rick Gilmore.
Rick, long-time general manager of the Byron Bethany Irrigation District, died May 14 in Stockton at the age of 61 following a lengthy illness that caused him to be on medical leave since 2022.
In addition to his efforts to assure water for local water-users, he became known throughout California for successfully challenging the State Water Board efforts to curtail BBID’s water supply during drought conditions.
A suit filed by the BBID in Santa Clara County resulted in a superior court decision upholding BBID’s long-held water rights. The decision strengthened protection from curtailment of water availability for water users throughout the state.
I personally observed water users’ well-documented challenges to State Water Board curtailment actions by attending water board meetings in Sacramento and court hearings in San Jose.
Rick also played a major role in merging the Tracy-based West Side Irrigation District into the BBID, creating a larger, more-efficient operation serving a wide variety of water-users.
Rick was a native of Arkansas who attended Lammersville School and was a graduate of Tracy High in 1980. He started with BBID in 1983 as a ditch-tender and moved up the leadership ladder to become general manager in 1999. He was active in a number of water organizations, including the San Luis and Delta-Mendota Water Authority and Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA).
Here are comments from water agencies, starting with the Byron-Bethany Irrigation District, about Rick’s significant contributions, especially in protecting long-held water rights.
Byron Bethany Irrigation District’s board of directors and staff:
Rick was an encyclopedia of knowledge about BBID and could recite, from memory, anything from intricate details of water policy, to the inner-workings of district facilities, to moments large and small from the district’s 100-plus year history.
Rick was a beloved, larger-than-life figure in the local community and amongst his colleagues in the water profession.
In the midst of historic drought in 2015, Rick was the steady hand that guided the district in its successful challenge of the State Water Board when it curtailed BBID’s water supply. BBID’s unprecedented, resounding victories before the State Water Board and Santa Clara County Superior Court strengthened the oldest water rights in California to this day. It would not have been possible without Rick’s leadership, courage and intellect — and his belief that BBID would ultimately prevail despite incredible odds and enormous stakes.
Frances Mizuno, San Luis and Delta-Mendota Water Authority, a personal remembrance: “Rick was a valuable and respected colleague and a good friend. Rick was a long-time member of the Board of Directors for the San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority and that is where I worked with him for almost 30 years. Rick will be greatly missed for his hard work and devotion to the protection of water rights. I will miss him for his kindness and friendship.”
Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) staff and board:
Sadly, the water community lost a great friend and giant in our business. Rick made an immeasurable contribution to the well-being of the people and agriculture of California. Rick will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the chapel. A graveside service will follow at Valpico Memorial Park, 12815 W. Valpico Road. A reception will be at BBID headquarters, 7995 Bruns Rd.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
