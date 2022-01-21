Music students from Mountain House and Tracy high schools were honored for participating in the San Joaquin County High School Honors Concert for four years during the 2022 concert on Jan. 8 at San Joaquin Delta College.
Students who perform in the honors concert in either band, choir or orchestra during all four years of their eligibility receive the Nelson Zane Four-Year Award.
This year’s concert had 25 four year award winners from across the county.
Choir
• Sheryl Victor, Mountain House High School
Orchestra
• Abigail Cheng, Tracy High School
• Scott Colonese, Tracy High School
• Anastasia Karp, Tracy High School
• Donovan Musicant, Tracy High School
• Alicia Roice, Mountain House High School
• Ashlyn Roice, Mountain House High School
• Yun-Rong Ting, Mountain House High School
This year’s concert featured 198 students from 18 public and private schools in eight school districts withing the county selected to perform.
There were 54 choir performers, 75 band players and 69 orchestra musicians. Students must audition to be considered for the honors concert performance.
The auditions and concert are
organized by SJCOE Student Musical Events, which sponsors the event with the Delta College Music
Department and the San Joaquin County Music Educators' Association.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.