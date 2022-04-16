Thao Trosien, a sixth grade student at Discovery Charter School, recently scored a perfect 100% on the Certificate of Merit Theory evaluations program sponsored by the Music Teachers’ Association of California.
Trosien, a piano student studying under instructor Donna Mizuno, was selected to perform at the MTAC annual convention in July in Orange County because of her high scores for Level 3 in theory which includes ear training, performance, technique and sight reading.
MTAC works to pursue excellence in music education and advance the music teaching profession through innovative programs that generate artistic growth and achievement. Statewide, approximately 27,000 students participate in the Certificate of Merit program.
