Pickleball players in Tracy have gone rogue. Although plans are in the works to create more courts for this fast-growing sport, some of the more passionate participants have already painted their own pickleball courts at Gretchen Talley Park.
City of Tracy Parks, Planning and Development Manager Richard Joaquin was surprised.
“I was like ‘Wow!’ It almost looks like it was professionally done,” said Joaquin. “They painted the lines really clean and really straight.”
Pickleball is best described as a cross between tennis and ping pong. It’s played on a court with a net, like tennis but on a much smaller scale. Players hit a plastic ball with a paddle that is similar to the kind used in ping pong - only three times bigger.
The rapid increase in pickleball’s popularity could easily make other (less confident) sports a little jealous. According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, the number of pickleballers is more than 4 million strong. Across the country, almost 70 new pickleball locations are opening monthly. Very soon Tracy will be one of them.
“We have a bunch of pickleball coming,” said Joaquin. “Construction on four new public pickleball courts is set to start this summer as a part of a $5 million expansion at Gretchen Talley Park. Two more courts are on the books to be built at the Ellis Development and tennis courts at Frank Hoyt Park will be re-striped for pickleball use.”
Rogelio Santos got hooked about two years ago when the regular ping pong game time was cancelled at the Lolly Hansen Senior Center due to COVID restrictions.
“Someone suggested playing pickleball instead because you do it outside,” said Santos. “Now there’s a group of us that plays at Frank Hoyt Park on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. It’s so much fun and your age doesn’t matter. Plus, the senior center provides equipment for people who don’t have their own.”
Recreation Services Manager Jolene Jauregui-Correll thinks pickleball is more than just a game.
“It’s really about overall health and wellness,” said Jauregui-Correll. “Pickleball is great for hand/eye coordination and all that moving around gets the heart rate going. Also, the social aspect is very important. We have a lot of seniors who live alone and don’t have family nearby, so meeting up with a group to play pickleball is a wonderful way to build relationships and just get that feeling of camaraderie.”
The sport is also gaining lots of traction with members of In Shape on Tracy Boulevard. Pickleball Coach Frank Biehl says one year ago he was teaching two people. Now, anywhere from 20 to 30 members will show up on a Monday or Wednesday evening when he offers lessons.
“People can’t stop playing pickleball. It’s almost like an addiction, but a really good one,” said Biehl. “It’s a game that no matter your age or your physical ability, you can play it. You’re outside, it’s physical and I think it’s great.”
According to In Shape General Manager Langston Kennedy, the Tracy club will host a mixed doubles pickleball tournament in late July.
“Our mission is to help our community be healthy, fit, happy and love life,” said Kennedy. “That’s why we’ve embraced pickleball so much. It’s for all skill levels and ages. There’s an excitement to it because it’s new and the people who play it are fun to be around.”
The project that includes the new pickleball courts at Gretchen Talley Park is currently in the bid process according to Parks and Recreation Director Brian MacDonald.
“The courts will be lit so they can be used even in the winter when the sun goes down early and that’s really important for our residents who commute to work,” said MacDonald. “Also, new restrooms and shade structures are a part of a list of great amenities coming to that park. We’re really excited to be creating such a diverse public space that can be used by Tracyites of all generations.”
