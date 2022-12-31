Tracy resident Joe Seimas loves to play poker, so much so that he is moving up the ladder of serious poker players seen on television.
And if you haven’t seen Joe in action on TV, tune in the Bally Sports Network either New Year’s Day or later on Jan. 8.
The channel is readily available on dish TV.
“I was one of the winners, placing first among six finalists in an online tournament of the World Poker Tour in November 2020, Joe reported. “The tournament was filmed in October 2021 and will be aired those two dates in January.”
He said he is still rated as an amateur, since poker for him is an avocation and not a fulltime job, but he plays the Diamond VIP televised games every day, and that qualified him for the $200,000 TV tournament in 2020.
“In this tournament, when it got down to about 20 players, I looked for what the payout was and didn’t see any information,” Joe said. “I saw the $2,500 for second place, but it didn’t spell out first prize.”
“After I won the tournament, I went to my wife, Dawn, and told her I came in first place, but I didn’t know what I had won,” he reported.
The excitement came later, when he learned he had won $28,000 and qualified for participation at a table of the televised tournament. It was his first TV appearance.
The televised poker games, sponsored by what is called the World Poker Tour, is a prelude to the annual main event of poker, the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.
“It’s six to seven weeks of non-stop poker played day and night from Memorial Day to mid-July at the Horseshoe and Paris casinos in Vegas,” Joe explained.
He said there’s a senior tournament followed by a main event, which has prize money totaling some $10 million.
Joe, a 66-year-old local farmer and manufacturer’s representative in the agricultural industry, started playing poker while a student at Tracy High, “playing seven-card stud and five-card draw.”
“Later, after I was married and had kids, I stopped playing poker,” he said. “But then I went to the 2005 World Series of Poker held at Lake Tahoe. I didn’t play well enough to get a seat at one of the tables, but it was a great experience.”
And it was enough to get Joe playing poker again and qualifying him as a member of Club World Poker Tour.
“I like that, since I can play anywhere even when I’m traveling,” he said.
We’ll have see how he does this coming summer when he travels to Las Vegas. He could be playing on TV again.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.