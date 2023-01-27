Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC, the contract manager for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory recently announced the recipients for the 2022 LLNS Community Gift Program.
Since 2008 the program has served children in the Tri-Valley area as well as Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Joaquin counties, with a focus on literacy, science, technology, engineering and math education, and cultural arts. The program also benefits efforts serving families, senior citizens and individuals in need of assistance
LLNS, through a committee review process, selected 34 recipients for a total of $200,000, including the following local programs:
• Altamont Elementary School, to expand student knowledge base through STEM programs, computer literacy, and Project Lead the Way.
• Millennium Charter High School, to provide physics students with an interactive and collaborative learning environment.
• Tracy Golden Agers, to create activities and programs to support and unite seniors.
• Tracy Interfaith Ministries, to distribute nourishing food to low-income families.
