Multi-modal train stations in Manteca and Lathrop will be improved with federal funds recently approved by Congress. In addition, the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, which operates the Altamont Corridor Express system, will be funded for a clean-locomotive pilot program.
In all, the rail commission will receive $7 million in federal Community Project funds, which were allocated through proposals submitted by members of Congress, according to a statement that the commission released this week.
Specifically, the omnibus funding package includes:
• $4.4 million for the Manteca Station Rider-safety Improvement and Station- modernization Project. This funding, submitted by Rep. Josh Harder (D-Turlock), will provide station upgrades to this multi-modal transit hub.
• $1.5 million for SJRRC’s North Lathrop multi-modal transfer-station project. This project was submitted by Sen. Alex Padilla (D-California) and Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Stockton).
• $1 million for the ACE Locomotive Zero Emission Engine Conversion Project. This funding, submitted by McNerney, will help transition the existing locomotives to zero-emission technology.
