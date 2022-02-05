Vera In Service

Mineman 3rd Class Francisco Vera aboard the USS Charleston (LCS 18) during an underway replenishment.

 Courtesy U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden

Mineman 3rd Class Francisco Vera of Tracy, California, signals fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194), while serving about the aboard the USS Charleston (LCS 18) during an underway replenishment. Charleston, an Independence-variant littoral combat ship, is part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, and is in the South China Sea on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area in the Indo-Pacific region.

