The directors of the Office of Emergency Services in San Joaquin County declared a Local State of Emergency that started on Sunday as a series of atmospheric rivers battered the region causing local flooding and closing roads.
Officials deemed the storm that began on Dec. 28 has caused extreme damage to the safety of people and property within the county, including local flooding of communities and local infrastructure and placed extraordinary stress upon levees and water systems.
The emergency was proclaimed because the county was affected by a “public calamity” when the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors was not in session, and that emergency status is set to expire in seven days unless the Board of Supervisors confirms and ratifies it.
The National Weather Service Sacramento office has listed a flood watch in effect from early Wednesday through Friday morning. The warning states excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas and low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris with extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers possible.
The weather service is forecasting another series of storms to arrive by Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and winds to the area. Widespread rainfall with amounts from 3 to 6 inches are possible with higher amounts throughout the coastal ranges.
Valley locations can expect to see wind gusts up to 50 mph as the storm passes through. Power outages could become a more widespread issue where heavy rain and saturated soils lead to more downed trees.
San Joaquin County Public Works Department has listed several emergency road roads closures due to flooding throughout the county and as of Tuesday morning it includes a section of Lehman Road from Linne Road to Bird Road, and Patterson Pass Road from Interstate 580 to the county line.
Information on county road closures can be found at https://www.sjgov.org/department/pwk/roads-and-traffic/road-lane-closure-information. For more information on the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services visit https://www.facebook.com/sjcoes/
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.