Thomas H. Nguyen, of Tracy, a sophomore majoring in engineering science at Oregon State University Corvallis, Oregon, has made the scholastic honor roll for the summer 2022 session. He was one of 3,162 students who earned a B-plus (3.5) or better grade point average to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.
