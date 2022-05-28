Monticello School second-grader Anaya Ann Jacob gained a prestigious accolade recently when she was named to the Noetic Learning National Honor Roll.
Noetic Learning is a math tutoring program that hosts regular contests for students to test their math skills. Anaya Ann was one of 3,996 second-graders to participate in the group’s spring contest, and was one of 230 participants, the top 6%, to score 90% or better, with 85% being the cutoff to make the National Honor Roll.
