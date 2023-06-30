Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, has release the names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for Spring 2023 at the university. They include five Tracy students, including:
• Weslee A. Kersey, senior, Radiation Health Physics;
• Thomas H. Nguyen, junior, Engineering Science;
• Keandre M. Reed, post baccalaureate, Computer Science;
• Daisy M. Rodriguez, junior, Zoology;
• Gregory Rush, freshman, Computer Science.
They are among 11,660 who students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better grade-point average to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.
