Five Local students are among the 1,700 who were named to the Biola University Dean’s List for their academic efforts for the fall semester.
Biola students are honored on the dean's list with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
Earning the honor from Tracy are Madison Ibarra, majoring in public health; Anastasia Tie, majoring in English; Alethea Wong, majoring in psychology and Arlena Wong, majoring in nursing. Also honored from Mountain House is Joshua Guadarrama, majoring in business administration.
Dr. Tamara Anderson, Associate Provost of Academic Effectiveness and Administration said in a written statement, “Inclusion in Biola University's Dean's List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship. These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the student's personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”
Biola University is a nationally ranked private Christian university in Southern California. With more than 6,000 students at its Southern California campus and around the world, Biola's nine schools offer more than 150 academic programs at the bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels.
