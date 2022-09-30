FedEx Ground has selected Gary Martin Trucking, Inc. of Tracy as one of 20 regional Entrepreneur of the Year winners from among more than 6,000 small businesses that provide contracted package pickup and delivery to businesses and residences.
Entrepreneur of the Year winners are recognized by FedEx Ground for valuing safety above all, customer service, building a team of dedicated and engaged employees, and conducting responsible operations during the fiscal year that ended May 31, 2022.
Gary Martin Trucking, Inc. has been operating for more than 20 years as a linehaul operation that provides transportation services for FedEx Ground.
“We are always looking to take advantage of growth opportunities while maintaining our admirable safety and service record,” said Gary Martin, president of the local company.
Since 2003, Gary Martin Trucking has had a significant presence at the California Truck Driving Championships (TDC). He has won state championships several times and has competed and placed in the National TDC. Martin has also represented FedEx Ground as an America’s Road Team Captain for the 2019-2020 term.
Gary Martin Trucking, Inc. will join 19 other regional winners in Pittsburgh, the headquarters of FedEx Ground, on Oct. 18 for a ceremony and three overall company winners announced.
“These exemplary companies have successfully navigated changing economic and market dynamics while placing their highest priority on safety and exceptional service to FedEx Ground customers,” said Paul Melander, Senior Vice President of Safety & Transportation, FedEx Ground.
