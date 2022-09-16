Teresa Brown, a San Joaquin Delta College trustee representing Tracy and Mountain House since 2008 died Sunday.
In a news release from the college said Brown, a longtime educator, had served on the Delta College Board of Trustees for Area 6 which includes Tracy and a portion of Mountain House, for 14 years.
Brown was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and would go on to become a college professor.
She earned master’s degrees in education and theology and in 1992 she moved to California so she could pursue her Ph.D. in biblical studies from U.C. Berkeley and the Graduate Theological Union.
She adopted the use of online education early, teaching online courses in 1996. She later worked as director of online education for the Church Divinity School of the Pacific in Berkeley.
Brown lived in Tracy for 20 years, and was elected to the Delta College board of trustees for the first time in 2008. Brown was reelected in 2012, 2016 and 2020.
She served about 10 years as a member of the Advisory Committee on Educational Services for the Community College League of California.
In a statement Delta College Board President Dr. Charles Jennings noted her loss for the education community.
“I am saddened by the news of the sudden death of longtime trustee Dr. Teresa Brown. Her commitment to the San Joaquin Delta Community College District is commendable as is her influence in community college issues. Her loss will be felt statewide, too, as a longtime member and highly regarded presenter for the Community College League of California. Dr. Brown devoted her life to education. She was dedicated to the welfare of students, and her voice always represented thoughtful consideration of the issues being discussed. I will miss her and her thought-provoking conversations,” Jennings stated.
Information about the process to fill Brown’s Area 6 seat on the board will be released at a later date.
