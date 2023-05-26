Jim Franco, longtime Tracy Unified School District Superintendent, died on Tuesday.
Franco, 73, had been a guiding influence during his 27-year career with TUSD, ever since he came to Tracy from Alaska in 1987 to be the principal of Monte Vista Middle School. He then served at Tracy High from 1990 to 1995, and was TUSD’s assistant superintendent of Educational Services from 1995 to 2002.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Tracy Unified School District describes Franco as a highly visible superintendent, a role he served in from 2002 until his retirement in 2014, attending every activity, game and event that he could fit into his hectic schedule.
“He knew staff and students by name and always recognized them for their accomplishments,” the statement reads. His honors include DARE Educator of the Year, Academic Decathlon Hall of Fame, Tracy Chamber of Commerce Professional of the Year, Phi Delta Kappa Distinguished Service in School Administration and ACSA Region VII Superintendent of the Year.
In 2012 the James C. Franco Building at Tracy High was named in his honor.
Prior to coming to Tracy, Franco had been a teacher, assistant principal and principal in Juneau, Alaska, and he also had served in those roles at Vacaville Unified School District.
n Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.