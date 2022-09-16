Editor,
Elections are just around the corner. I think it’s a good time to think about who we as Tracy residents are voting for. Both Michael Gonzalez’s letter (Your Voice, Aug. 26) and Shawn Cannon’s letter (Your Voice, Sept. 2) expressed some of the pressing items. I would like to expand on these.
City Council candidates for the last several elections cycles have started out with lots of promises and lots of ideas but as soon as the Council is seated that all changes. Plans that voters approved are added to in such grandiose ways that they are no longer feasible.
The swimming center turned into a lazy river water park was never started; Legacy Fields, supposed to be self-supporting by those who used it is not completed; streets, landscaping and infrastructure that were to be repaired have never been accomplished; homeless center turned into a large disaster and is still non-existent; multi-generational center is still in planning.
Why? Because the original plans were scrapped and new larger plans put in their place. All these things have grown so large and grandiose that there is no funding for them. Instead, we have a Council that spends our tax dollars on pie-in-the-sky plans, consultants, and hiring more city employees. A Council that gives concessions to developers, changes development plans to the whim of the developers and then lets our tax dollars pick up the shortfall. All of the Council have gone back on campaign promises.
My point is - be informed BEFORE you cast your ballot! Look at past results. Look at how candidates are being funded. Make sure they have a workable plan for what they are promising. These issues haven’t changed in the last many, many election cycles and they won’t unless we as voting citizens make it happen.
Bill Johnson, Tracy
