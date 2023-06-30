Sophia Lorusso, Kimball High Class of 2019, graduated from Southern Oregon University on June 17. She earned Summa Cum Laude academic honors while gaining her Bachelor of Arts degree in English, with a minor in Spanish and a Foundations in Professional Writing badge.
Upon graduation she was honored as one of two recipients of the Dankook Award for Outstanding Undergraduate Students, commemorating more than 30 years of friendship with Dankook University in Seoul, Korea. The award recognizes outstanding grades, campus leadership and citizenship and character.
While at SOU Lorusso received the Jefferson Merit Scholarship all four years as well as an anonymous donor scholarship from the SOU English program. During her junior year she was a regular contributor to the SOU English Program blog, and in her senior year she was the Student Editor for Holistic Education Review and the student assistant for the Oregon Writing Project at SOU.
