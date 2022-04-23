Lots of support for bringing back holiday balloon launch

Support coming from many directions is building the feeling that it’s becoming increasingly likely Tracy will again have its annual hot-air balloon liftoff this Fourth of July.
And it appears more possible that the liftoff, which traditionally has kicked off Tracy’s Fourth, will be at Lincoln Park, where balloons have risen into the Tracy sky every Fourth of July for the past quarter-century.
No final decisions have been made, but discussions over the last few days point to the balloon liftoff and Breakfast Lions Club’s pancake breakfast at Lincoln Park continuing to be the two events to kick off Tracy’s Fourth of July celebration on the morning of the Fourth.
As activities for upcoming community activities are currently being reshuffled, it became uncertain whether balloonists would come to Tracy this year on the Fourth. And even if they wanted to, would the city of Tracy allow the balloonists to use Lincoln Park as a liftoff location?
The conversation, which is still ongoing, started when I received a phone call Tuesday from Dave Robinson, not the Tracy resident of the same name, but a longtime Bay Area balloonist-associate of the late Brent Stockwell, who had organized balloon liftoffs at Lincoln Park for lo those many years.
Dave said he wanted to come here on the Fourth, and so did at least one other Stockwell-trained balloon guy, Gary Nichalek, but they had heard rumbles that the city was against more liftoffs at Lincoln Park. If not Lincoln, where?
What is called the “The Bow-tie Area” where the original Southern Pacific switching yard was located, quickly came to mind. But the field posed problem for the balloonists, Robinson said.
“The ground has too many uneven spots, clods and rocks that could tear holes in the balloons’ envelopes as they are stretched out on the ground being filled with hot air from butane tanks mounted on the balloons’ wicker baskets,” he said. “Turf solves those problems.”
Dino Margaros, CEO of the Tracy City Center Association, which is taking over the Fourth of July parade from the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, plans to move the parade’s finish to the Sixth Street plaza in front of the city’s transit station where TCCA can offer refreshments and possibly Fourth of July activities.
The Bow-tie area field is nearby, which made it an immediate candidate as the balloon liftoff site. But the Union Pacific Railroad, which owns the property, has not responded to TCCA’s request to use it for the balloons, and knowing how the railroad operates, won’t respond any time soon. That, coupled with opposition from balloonists, kills the potential for the Bow-tie site.
Dino feels that Lincoln Park is emerging as the best balloon liftoff location and understands that the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club wants to keep its highly popular Fourth of July pancake breakfast there, too.
TCCA will concentrate its efforts on the parade and the Sixth Street plaza, he said.
Tamra Spade, the Tracy Chamber of Commerce’s CEO, said the chamber board, which met Wednesday afternoon, is considering options to consider so the balloon liftoff could remain at Lincoln Park.
“If people want to have a balloon liftoff and Lincoln Park is the best place, we’ll see what can be done to make that happen,” she said. “Helping with insurance is one possibility.”
The Chamber is planning to discontinue its day-long activities at Lincoln Park in the face of dwindling participation and mounting costs. That decision, coupled with turning over the parade to the Tracy City Center Association, will cut expenses the chamber would have had to incur again this year.
Tamra reported that she has worked out an agreement with owners of the former H.J. Heinz Co. plant to continue using that property as the location for the Fourth of July fireworks.
And the Chamber board understands the combination of balloons and pancakes has long been the traditional kickoff of Tracy’s Fourth of July activities and supports their continuance.
That kind of support was echoed by Jolene Jauregui-Correll, recreation manager of the city’s Parks and General Services Department.
“We will work with the Chamber of Commerce in any way we can to have the balloon liftoff at Lincoln Park,” she said.
The widespread support being voiced for both the balloon liftoff and pancake breakfast to remain fixtures at Lincoln Park to launch Tracy’s Fourth of July celebration is heartening. Of course, many decisions still have to be made between now and July 4, but a number of issues have been clarified and the path cleared for those decisions to be carefully-considered ones for Tracy to have a successful Fourth.
Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
