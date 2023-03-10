A multimedia exhibition exploring love and loss and mortality in an artist’s response to his spouse’s terminal cancer diagnosis will debut at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts GWF and Sousa Family Foundation galleries on March 25.
Dave Webb’s “the grateful chair — A multimedia story about the end (and what happens next)” will open with a reception from noon to 2 p.m. for the exhibition of video, iPhone images and objects chronicling his spouse Melinda Welsh who underwent a 3-year cancer treatment beginning in 2014. She was declared cancer-free in 2018.
Webb, from Davis, has been creating art on an iPhone for nearly 14 years. His work has been featured in numerous Sacramento area newspapers, magazines and television stations. As a musician he currently performs with Bandella, a folk band of former-astronauts lead by Chris Hadfield.
He has worked for over 27 years in marketing and presenting the performing arts, including the Mondavi Center at UC Davis and at the Harris Center at Folsom Lake College, with a three-year fellowship from the California Arts Council funded by the Wallace Foundation.
In a written statement about his exhibition Webb said, “I’ve been creating art on my iPhone since 2009. In 2014 my spouse, the editor Melinda Welsh, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer; after several novel treatments, she was declared cancer-free in 2018. She has told her story through essays in the Los Angeles Times, a profile on the PBS NewsHour, a Folio award-winning cover story in Sactown magazine, and stories in the Sacramento News & Review, where she was founding editor. My response was to make art. Reflecting my years as a working musician, writer, and iPhone artist, the grateful chair fuses three disciplines into a single exhibit. Of all the different chairs we each occupy over the years, none will be as misunderstood as the grateful chair.”
A gallery talk with Webb will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. on April 29. The opening reception, exhibition and gallery talk are free and open to the public.
Public hours for the Grand Galleries Monday through Thursday from 10 to 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The Galleries will be closed April 7 and 8 for the Easter holiday.
Webb’s exhibition opens at the Grand Galleries and then will travel to Muckenthaler Center for the Arts in Fullerton in October and then to the Pence Gallery in Davis in 2024.
For more information on the Grand Galleries visit www.atthegrand.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.