Happy Birthday America! Sorry to all the cannons that American’s say they love SO MUCH! Another lie. I believe that the love of the Country is true but love of the animals? Not so much.
Every year I want to leave Tracy because NOTHING is done about the illegal fireworks that go off, year after year, after year. Tracy is on a streak of burned down homes around the 4th of July and in this drought the question is, how many this year?
There should be somewhere, OUTSIDE of the city limit’s that people could shoot off whatever they want, away from homes and pets!
Matthew Reeves, Tracy
