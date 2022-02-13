Carissa Lucas, second from left, the city of Tracy’s public information officer, is the city’s employee of the month for February. City manager Michael Rogers, left, introduced Lucas at Tuesday’s city council meeting, where Mayor Nancy Young, right, and other council members congratulated her. Lucas has been with the city since 2019 and oversees communications with the public and the media, including social media and Channel 26. “She strives to provide the city staff and residents with the most up-to-date information and resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rogers said, adding the Lucas works closely with his office and also represents the city on the San Joaquin County Emergency Services Joint Information Systems team.
