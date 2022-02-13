Employee of the month
Bob Brownne/Tracy Press

Carissa Lucas, second from left, the city of Tracy’s public information officer, is the city’s employee of the month for February. City manager Michael Rogers, left, introduced Lucas at Tuesday’s city council meeting, where Mayor Nancy Young, right, and other council members congratulated her. Lucas has been with the city since 2019 and oversees communications with the public and the media, including social media and Channel 26. “She strives to provide the city staff and residents with the most up-to-date information and resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rogers said, adding the Lucas works closely with his office and also represents the city on the San Joaquin County Emergency Services Joint Information Systems team.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.