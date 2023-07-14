A ribbon will be cut Wednesday, July 19, to celebrate the naming of the newest elementary School in Mountain House for the late Evelyn Costa, a San Joaquin County supervisor who was the first woman to chair the board.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Evelyn Costa Elementary School will signal the near-completion of the eighth elementary school in Lammersville Unified School District, which includes the Mountain House community of 35,000 residents and rural areas northwest of Tracy.
Located on South Gobind Boulevard in the southern part of Mountain House, where construction of homes is now centered, the kindergarten-eighth grade school is being constructed on 18 acres in two segments by Robbelen Construction Co. of El Dorado Hills.
At completion, the school will have buildings containing a total of 32,000 square feet of classroom space. The first phase, started in the spring of 2022, is nearly completed, and the second is scheduled to be finished by September.
The first phase, in addition to 14 classrooms, contains a multi-purpose building with basketball court, stage and food-service facility.
The second phase will have 16 classrooms, the school library and an administration suite. In all, the school will have four separate buildings, all with one and two stories, connected by walkways and open spaces. Total capacity of the school for kindergarten through eighth grade classes, is 950 students.
Members of the Costa family were given a preview look last week of the first construction phase of the school that will bear Evelyn Costa’s name.
Taking part in the walking tour were Evelyn Costa’s daughter, Karenna Costa; a granddaughter, Emilia Costa Paulson; and two great-grandchildren, Caleb Paulson and Morgan Paulson.
They were accompanied by David Pombo, chairman of the Lammersville Unified School District’s board of trustees; Mike Tucker, project manager for Robbelen Construction; and Irene Perales, the construction firm’s senior project coordinator.
The July 19 ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. at the entry point of the campus at 1675 S. Gobind Blvd. Refreshments will be served, and an open house will provide visitors with an opportunity to view classrooms and other facilities of the completed portions of the school.
• Contact Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
