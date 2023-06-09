Main Street Music owner Ken Cefalo celebrated 30 years in downtown Tracy with a celebration Saturday that included musical performances, raffles and sales in his store.
“We’re celebrating 30 years of Main Street Music, grateful for all the support that Tracy Has given us over the years. It’s just a celebration actually more for everybody else that supported us, my staff and for the teachers,” Cefalo said. “I just really appreciate Tracy, I appreciate all the people that have been around that helped me and supported this business and others. I’m just really grateful, I never expected to have a music store for 30 years.”
June 1 was the day he opened shop at 53 W. 10th Street in 1993. He moved to his current location at 45 W. 10th Street in the former Lighting Gallery after that business left in 2014.
“Being part of downtown is kind of cool. Music stores don’t always want to be downtown. We have inventory that can get easily damaged, but I’ve never really had that problem. Tracy’s a pretty good place to live,” Cefalo said.
To open the celebration Cefalo sat in with the Tracy Community Jazz Ensemble.
“I substitute sometimes for them but this was something special sitting in with them today. They asked me if I would want to and I said yes. I appreciated it,” Cefalo said.
Also playing on the Tracy community stage set up at 10th Street and Central Avenue were Billy Cornwell, singer Meridith McHenry with Cefalo accompaning her band on stage, Main Street Music teachers with special alumni students, Michaeal Winsatt and The Mix-Up.
Tens of thousands of students have come through the Main Street Music doors over the years, learning to play instruments including bass, brass, drums and percussion, guitar and ukuele, piano, strings, voice and woodwinds.
“It’s just amazing, we’ve got the most awesome teachers. All of the teachers here play and teach for a living, that’s what they do, they’re all pros,” Cefalo said. “We’ve got the most awesome kids that come in. If you sat here during the day and saw the kids that come in here it would give you hope for the future.”
As the years go by, he said he is seeing some familiar faces.
“I’m seeing students that used to come in here are bringing their children in and that’s awesome. We kind of joke here, we say we want music to be part of everyone’s life —we’re serious about that — but we want these people to have a more enjoyable life and always have music on the side,” Cefalo said. We want them to be doctors, engineers, city workers, whatever they choose to do. We joke every year a couple slip through and become professional musicians.”
The afternoon musical performance ran until about 6 p.m. with visitors watching the free concerts from the sidewalk and nearby eateries.
• Contact Glenn Moore at gmoore@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4252.
