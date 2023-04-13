Tracy Police have arrested a 26-year-old Tracy man who is believed to have stabbed his father on Monday on the 2800 block of Cabrillo Drive.
A news release from the Tracy Police Department identified the suspect as Joriel Francia.
Police were called to the north Tracy home around 9:45 a.m. after a woman called to report that her brother had just stabbed their father. Officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
Police launched a drone to view the neighborhood around the scene of the stabbing, eventually concluding that the suspect had fled the area.
Witnesses identified Francia as the suspect and gave police a description and a list of possible places he may have gone to.
Francia was found in Tracy at 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on a charge of attempted murder. He is being held without bail and was scheduled to appear in the Manteca branch of the San Joaquin Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said that due to the relationship between the suspect and the victim, the incident did not represent a danger to the community. The investigation is ongoing by the General Investigations Unit.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Kenneth Steele at Kenneth.Steele@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6600.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
