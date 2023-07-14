A 36-year-old Tracy man was arrested early Monday morning in connection with a string of vandalisms at local taquerias starting in mid-April.
Police identified the man as Sean Williams, saying he was seen by officers from the department’s Special Enforcement Team at 2:51 a.m. Monday morning throwing rocks at a taqueria in the 1200 block of West 11th Street.
Officers tried to stop Williams, but he ran away from the scene leading the Special Enforcement Team officers on a foot chase. The team, along with other patrol officers, found Williams near Ninth and 11th streets, where he was taken into custody.
General Investigative Unit detectives served a search warrant at Williams’ home where detectives found evidence linking him to at least 12 other vandalisms that have occurred over the past 2 months.
Williams was booked in the San Joaquin County jail and is being held on
$255,000 bail, facing charges of felony vandalism and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. He is scheduled to appear in the Manteca branch of the San Joaquin County Superior Court at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police began investigating a series of incidents that began April 19 where a man was seen throwing river rocks to break windows at two different taquerias.
Police said they had begun additional patrols near businesses that had been targeted that led to Monday morning’s arrest.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Brian Cockey at (209) 831-6602 or at Brian.Cockey@tracyPD.com.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Tracy Crime Stoppers by calling (209) 831-4857 or by texting “TIPTPD” and your message to CRIMES (274637).
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.